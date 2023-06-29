Police were called after members of the public believed they saw a man with a gun.

A 65-year-old man has been arrested by police in Doncaster after officers were called to the Lakeside area to reports an individual had been seen with a firearm.Officers were called at 7.50am this morning (June 29) to Winscar Road. Nobody is believed to have been injured and no shots were fired during the incident.A 65-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm and remains in police custody.At this time, officers do not believe that the incident is connected to another shooting discharge in St James’s Garden on Wednesday evening (June 28).

Anyone with information, or anyone who may have witnessed the individual in the Lakeside area, is asked to contact police online by calling 101, quoting incident number 265 of 29 June 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are particularly keen to hear from a woman, believed to be in her late 50s or early 60s, with shoulder length blonde hair and wearing blue sporty leggings and a blue top wearing a pink lanyard, who it is believed may have spoken to the man near Lakeside and could assist officers.

A 65-year-old man was arrested in Doncaster after officers were called to the Lakeside area to reports an individual had been seen with a firearm.

If you have video doorbell footage, or you were driving through the area and captured the incident on dashcam, you can email this to [email protected] quoting the same incident number in the email subject line.