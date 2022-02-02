Ryan, a keen footballer, also played for Bessacarr FC as a teenager, and a charity match is to be held in his honour this weekend.

A spokesman for Doncaster Rovers’ Club Doncaster Sports College said: “Club Doncaster Sports College

are extremely saddened to hear about the passing of former student and Academy player, Ryan Theobald.

Ryan Theobald (left) was a former Doncaster Rovers Academy footballer.

“Our deepest condolences go out to Ryan's family and close friends at this difficult time.”

Ryan, 20, and Janis 17, both suffered fatal stab wounds after violence flared in Silver Street in the early hours of Saturday, January 29.

An 18-year-old was also taken to hospital with stab wounds and detectives in Doncaster launched a double murder investigation.

A number of arrests have been made over the stabbings.

Yesterday, South Yorkshire Police revealed a 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and two men, both aged 41, had been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of murder and later released on bail and an 18-year-old man was arrested for a serious public order offence relating to the incident. He has since been released without charge.

Detectives said Ryan and Janis, both from Doncaster, were fatally stabbed during an altercation between a number of young men in Doncaster town centre just after 2.30am on Saturday.

Despite the best efforts of passing members of the public, police and paramedics, Ryan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Janis was taken to hospital by ambulance but later died from his injuries.

Officers are still keen to hear from anybody who may witnessed the altercation which started in Silver Street and continued into High Street, ending outside the KFC.

Information can be passed onto police by contacting 101 and quoting incident number 135 of January 29, or by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.