Fatjon Oruci, 22, from London, was found unconscious on Doncaster Road at about 1.20 am on January 1. He passed away a short time after.

A post mortem found he died of “catastrophic” injuries as a result of being beaten, and had also been stabbed.

Now, two men have been arrested on suspicion of his murder.

On January 29, a 21-year-old man from Rotherham was arrested at Leeds Bradford Airport. Then, last night (February 2), a 31-year-old man, also from Rotherham, was also detained at the same airport.

Together, they bring the total number of people arrested in case up to 10.