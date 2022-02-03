Doncaster Road murder: Two men arrested at airport on suspicion of killing Fatjon Oruci on New Year's Day
Two men have been arrested at an airport on suspicion of murdering a 22-year-old man in the early hours of New Year’s Day.
Fatjon Oruci, 22, from London, was found unconscious on Doncaster Road at about 1.20 am on January 1. He passed away a short time after.
A post mortem found he died of “catastrophic” injuries as a result of being beaten, and had also been stabbed.
Now, two men have been arrested on suspicion of his murder.
On January 29, a 21-year-old man from Rotherham was arrested at Leeds Bradford Airport. Then, last night (February 2), a 31-year-old man, also from Rotherham, was also detained at the same airport.
Together, they bring the total number of people arrested in case up to 10.
Of the previous eight arrests made in the investigation, three men aged 25, 33 and 44, remain released under investigation. Two further men, aged 21 and 28, have been released on police bail whilst enquiries continue.