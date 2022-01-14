Police cars attend an incident.

The man, in his thirties, is currently in hospital in a serious condition and another man is in police custody.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire police said: “A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody at this time.”