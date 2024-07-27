Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Doncaster Playboy model whose dog caused injury to an an innocent woman walking her own pet has appeared in court charged with allowing her dog to be dangerously out of control.

Glamour model Crystal Foster, aged 28, of Dunscroft, has been ordered to pay compensation and fines for her dog’s behaviour last year.

The court heard how that on April 28, 2023, a woman was walking her dog along a street in Dunscroft when she was approached by Foster’s dog, which was loose and unsupervised at the time.

The dog launched at the victim’s dog, causing a commotion.

Crystal Foster, 28, has been ordered to pay more than £3,000.

As Foster came from her property and jumped onto the dog, the victim was knocked to the floor, suffering injuries to her leg.

Before moving to the area and while living in Balby, Foster had received a Criminal Behaviour Order for allowing her dogs to continuously roam loose around her property, causing fear to local residents.

Police also received previous reports of Foster’s dogs being loose in February 2023 and she was spoken to by officers.

Following the incident in April, Foster’s dog was seized and taken into police kennels.

Foster appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, July 25 for sentencing after pleading guilty to charges of allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control.

She was ordered to pay £2,800 in fines, £360 in a victim surcharge, and £500 in court costs.

Crystal, known online as Little Miss Loon and who shares raunchy material through social media platforms, has appeared in Playboy on three separate occasions.

She also made the headlines in 2022 when she and a friend were filmed having a vicious brawl outside a nightclub in Bratislava.

In an interview, she also admitted being addicted to outdoor sex romps and having been caught in the act by police.

Chief Inspector Emma Cheney, leading the work on dangerous dogs said: “This incident could have been completely avoided if the dog had been secured within the property’s garden.

“You, as an owner are responsible for your dog’s actions. If your dog injures or hurts someone, you are the one in court, paying the fines, potentially facing a prison sentence and losing your pet.

“Our main priority is the safety of our community and following an incident, we seize the dog to protect other people from harm.

“The dog must stay in police kennels until an outcome is reached, either through education, restorative justice or court proceedings, but housing and caring for the dog comes at a cost.

“The money provided back to us following court proceedings is not often a fraction of the real costs to our force and therefore the public.

“Simple steps in keeping your dog under control and taking precautions can reduce demand on our force.”

The force said that as public spaces become busier with people and children during the summer holidays, please remember to:

Keep your dog on a lead

Stick to designated footpaths

Walk your dog at appropriate times

Remember not everyone likes dogs

Seek help with training your dog