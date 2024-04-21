Doncaster PC to appear in court on assault charge for alleged 'excessive force' during arrest

He has been suspended pending criminal proceedings
By David Walsh
Published 21st Apr 2024, 11:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A police officer is to be charged with assault after claims he used excessive force during an arrest in Doncaster.

PC Connor Smith, 28, who works in a neighbourhood policing team in Doncaster, is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday (April 22).

PC Connor Smith is to be charged with assault after claims he used excessive force during an arrest in Doncaster.PC Connor Smith is to be charged with assault after claims he used excessive force during an arrest in Doncaster.
PC Connor Smith is to be charged with assault after claims he used excessive force during an arrest in Doncaster.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The summons relates to an allegation that excessive force was used during an arrest in the Doncaster area on July 19 2023. 

He has been suspended pending the criminal proceedings and an internal misconduct investigation.

Related topics:DoncasterPolice officer