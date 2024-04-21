Doncaster PC to appear in court on assault charge for alleged 'excessive force' during arrest
He has been suspended pending criminal proceedings
A police officer is to be charged with assault after claims he used excessive force during an arrest in Doncaster.
PC Connor Smith, 28, who works in a neighbourhood policing team in Doncaster, is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday (April 22).
The summons relates to an allegation that excessive force was used during an arrest in the Doncaster area on July 19 2023.
He has been suspended pending the criminal proceedings and an internal misconduct investigation.