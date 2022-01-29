Doncaster murders: Streets eerily quiet as tragedy sends shockwaves through town centre

Shoppers and afternoon revellers looked on in disbelief as police cordoned off huge swathes of the town centre.

A massive crime scene taking in Silver Street, Hall Gate, Cleveland Street, Scot Lane and High Street has seen a number of pubs, shops and restaurants forced to shut their doors as police hunt for clues to the tragedy which saw a 17-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man lose their lives.

A third victim, an 18-year-old boy, was also injured and was taken to hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Doncaster's party street Silver Street will be closed off tonight.

The taped off area is in the heart of Doncaster’s party and nightlife scene and normally these streets would be alive with the sound of music and revellers.

But tonight the shutters will be in place at a number of the town’s most popular bars as detectives try to piece together the violence which is understood to have begun in Silver Street before spreading into Hall Gate.

A number of drinkers were still on the streets earlier this afternoon – but the mood was subdued.

One said: “I can’t believe it. We had no idea, we came into town and half of the streets were sealed off.

"It’s absolutely shocking what’s happened. Two young lads on a night out and that happens – absolutely awful.”