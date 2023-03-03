South Yorkshire Police have released their first appeal for assistance finding a 17-year-old Albanian boy, who was last seen over a month ago.

Leotrim was last seen in the Stanhope Road area of Wheatley, Doncaster at around 9am on Tuesday 31 January. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Leotrim, who is from Albania, is thought to speak only broken English and has links to the Sussex area. Despite extensive enquiries here and in Albania, Leotrim has not been found and concerns are growing for his welfare.

It is not known what Leotrim was last seen wearing and this image is the only one police hold of him. He is described as white, around 6ft tall, with short dark brown hair.

Have you seen Leotrim? Do you know where he might be?

If you have any information, please call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 1050 of 31 January 2023.