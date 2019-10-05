Doncaster man wanted on recall to prison 'no longer being sought' by police
A Doncaster man who was wanted by police on a recall to prison is ‘no longer being sought’, officers say.
Saturday, 5th October 2019, 11:30 am
Updated
Saturday, 5th October 2019, 11:30 am
Jordan Andrewatha was wanted by police in Doncaster on the recall to prison after breaching the conditions of his licence following his release from a sentence.
After an appeal was posted on Facebook asking for information on his whereabouts in August, Andrewatha posted: “Got nothing better to do than chase pathetic crimes, not even done owt wrong haha, but I will sure as make your job harder for ya keep it up boys.”
However, South Yorkshire Police have revealed today that Andrewatha is no longer wanted.
In a statement the force said: “Jordan Andrewatha, who was wanted for an offence in Doncaster, is no longer being sought by officers. Thank you to those who shared the appeal.”