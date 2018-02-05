Doncaster man charged with attempted murder after Leeds house set alight with mother and children inside

A man is due to appear in court this morning charged with the attempted murder of a mother and her two children in Leeds.

Anthony Walters was charged in relation to an arson attack at a house in Hill Top Mount, Harehills, on Wednesday, February 24.

Firefighters had to rescue a mother and her two children through an upstairs window after a fire broke out in the early hours.

Police last week issued an appeal to trace a taxi driver who may have witnessed the incident.

Walters, 33, of Beckett Road, Wheatley Park, will appear before Leeds Magistrates' Court today.