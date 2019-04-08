Doncaster man accused of computer hacking goes on trial for perverting course of justice

An alleged computer hacker has gone on trial at Sheffield Crown Court charged with perverting the course of justice.

Thomas Hughes, of Sargeson Road, Armthorpe, Doncaster is alleged to have hacked into the Facebook account of someone he believed was responsible for a brutal robbery.

Sheffield Crown Court.

The prosecution allege that by accessing the victim’s Facebook account using a technique known as phishing, Hughes intended to pervert the course of justice.

Hughes on the other hand accepts he hacked the account but says he did so only to bring the issue of the robbery to wider attention and never thought the police would act on it.

On Monday, April 8, a jury of six men and six women were sworn in to begin a trial expected to last a week.

Opening the Crown’s case, Chris Smith said the defendant first set up a Facebook page - Scumhunter Doncaster - where he sought to expose six individuals over a robbery which left a man with serious injuries.

Then, three months later, Hughes allegedly hacked into the Facebook account of one of them, posting a manufactured confession to the crime.

Mr Smith said: “The evidence from the defendant’s own computers show the lengths that he was prepared to go to in his vigilante-style quest for his own personal sense of justice.

“How he was prepared to hack Facebook accounts with scant regard to privacy and how he was prepared to cook up confessions in order to have people arrested.”

Mr Smith also revealed that Hughes had initially denied any knowledge of the crime, saying he would ‘routinely’ let other people have use of his various computer devices and mobile phones.

“One of the questions you may wish to ask yourselves in the course of this trial is that as he had, as he now says, done no wrong, why was he trying to hide his involvement in all this?” he added.

Defending, Zaiban Alam, said Thomas Hughes’ was motivated to take the action he did out of concern for the victim of the robbery who he felt police had let down.

“There is no suggestion from the Crown that the information was made up by Thomas Hughes,” said Ms Alam.

“Your job will be to decide whether the making up of the confession amounts to perverting the course of justice. The defence say it does not.”

On Monday, the court heard evidence from Patrick Dziadas, aged 18, the man whose Facebook account Hughes allegedly hacked.

He said Facebook Messenger messages read out by Thomas Hughes’ defence counsel implicating him in the robbery were not written by him.

He also claimed to have no knowledge of a gang known locally as the ‘Bottom End Boys’, and denied confessing to the robbery to a third party.

The case continues.