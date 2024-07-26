Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman in her 60s has been charged with attempted murder after an 88-year-old patient was stabbed at Doncaster Royal Infimary.

The victim suffered stab wound injuries after she was attacked at the hospital on Armthorpe Road shortly after 10am on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, South Yorkshire Police have said.

Nearly a dozen police cars raced to the scene, according to eyewitnesses, with reports of armed police in corridors and wards following the attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Susan Hardwick, aged 64, has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesperson confirmed a 64-year-old woman was arrested at the infirmary and has been remanded in custody.

A spokesperson said: “At 10.14am on Wednesday (July 24), we responded to reports of a serious assault at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

“It is reported that an 88-year-old woman was stabbed by another woman, receiving injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

“Susan Hardwick, 64, of Beech Road, Doncaster has been charged with attempted murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She has been remanded in custody, following her appearance at Doncaster Magistrates' Court yesterday (Thursday, July 25), until her next scheduled court appearance.”

A spokesperson for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals said: "We can confirm that South Yorkshire Police attended Doncaster Royal Infirmary on Wednesday morning, following an isolated incident involving a visitor and a patient."

Police and hospital chiefs have not revealed which part of the hospital the incident took place in.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.