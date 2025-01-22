Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This video captures the moment police burst through the door of a cannabis farm on a South Yorkshire street in a dramatic drugs raid.

Officers can be seen using a drill and a battering ram to break down the door before storming into the suburban semi-detached home in Doncaster.

Inside they discovered nearly 300 cannabis plants, including 70 fully grown plants growing in the three rooms upstairs.

A 23-year-old man found at the property was arrested on suspicion of production of a Class B drug. He was later charged and was due to appear at Doncaster Magistrates’ Court today, Wednesday, January 22.

Officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) acted on intelligence to carry out the morning raid on Tuesday, January 21, executing a warrant obtained under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Sergeant Kelly Ward, of Doncaster North NPT, said: "This was a sophisticated cannabis set-up found inside what looks like a typical semi-detached home on an ordinary residential street.

"These illicit cannabis farms are often controlled by violent organised crime gangs who are responsible for wreaking havoc and misery on local communities.

"They are responsible for violence, intimidation and wider criminal activities, with vulnerable people often exploited to look after these cannabis grows.

"Properties set up as cannabis factories also pose a fire risk due to unsafe electrical set ups in which the electricity is bypassed to power bright lights and ventilation systems to create optimum settings for growing cannabis.

"Shutting down cannabis factories makes our communities safer and we will continue to act on the intelligence we receive to dismantle these set ups and bring the people and groups associated with this criminality to justice.

"We do act on every piece of information and intelligence we receive, so please continue to report to us as your knowledge is crucial in helping us fight illegal drug supply and other crimes happening in our communities."

If you are concerned about the supply or production of drugs near where you live, or if you want to report any signs of criminal activity, you can call South Yorkshire Police on 101, or get in touch online at https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on freephone 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.