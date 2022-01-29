Doncaster double murder probe: Cordon lifted as streets re-open after two die

Silver Street, High Street, Hall Gate, Scot Lane and Cleveland Street were all sealed off after a teenager and 21-year-old man died in the early hours of this morning after the tragedy which also left an 18 year old man in hospital.

The pair have been named on social media as Ryan Theobald and Janis Kozlovskis, with tributes paid.

Police have confirmed that a 17-year-old and 21-year-old died after violence flared in Doncaster town centre last night.

Large parts of the town centre were sealed off.

A 17-year-old is in custody over all three stabbings.

One tribute posted on social media said: “Rip Janis and Ryan. You both were some boys - only with you yesterday rest up brothers only the legends die young.”

Another said: “Rest in peace Ryan Theobald gone way too soon full life to live thinking of all your family and those closest to you.”

Earlier tonight, South Yorkshire Police said that enquiries at the scene had been completed and that cordons had been lifted.

A spokesman said: “The scene which has been in place around the junction of Silver Street, High Street, Hall Gate and Cleveland Street in Doncaster has now been cleared and all roads have reopened.

“Thank you for avoiding the area whilst our officers carried out their enquiries, we really appreciate it.”