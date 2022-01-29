Doncaster double murder: Everything we know as two killed in town centre stabbings

A 17-year-old is in custody in connection with the stabbings while huge parts of the town centre remained sealed off as police carry out investigations.

Here’s everything we know so far about the tragedy in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called at 2.39am to reports that two men and a teenager had been stabbed following an altercation outside a licenced premises in Silver Street.

Police have sealed off large parts of the town centre.

Officers attended the scene alongside the ambulance service, and one of the men and the teenager were transported to hospital via ambulance, where the teenager, aged 17, sadly passed away.

An 18-year-old remains in hospital with minor injuries.

Despite the best efforts of police and paramedics, a further man, aged 21, was also sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers have arrested a 17-year-old teenager this morning in connection with the incident, who remains in police custody.

Large parts of the town centre are sealed off with cordons in place on High Street, Silver Street, Scot Lane, Cleveland Street and Hall Gate.

Buses have been diverted and people have been told to stay away from the area as investigations take place.

A number of businesses inside the cordon have been forced to close their doors.

Doncaster District Commander, Temp Chief Superintendent Ian Proffitt, said: “There is an increased police presence in Doncaster town centre today as we continue our investigation. Officers remain at the scene and are carrying out additional patrols as they conduct their enquiries.

“We know incidents like this can be really worrying for local communities, so if you have any concerns, please do go and speak to our officers - they are there to help and support you.”

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Oughton, leading the investigation, added: “We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the town centre in the early hours of this morning who might have witnessed what happened.

“If you were in the area at the time, if you saw what happened or if you think you may have mobile, CCTV or dashcam footage, please call 101 quoting incident number 135 of 29 January. Any information, however small, may assist us in bringing those responsible to justice.

“Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111 with any details.