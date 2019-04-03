Doncaster dealer found with loaded gun and £100k drug stash is jailed for over a decade 

A convicted Doncaster dealer has been sent back to prison for over a decade after he was found to be in possession of a gun, ammunition and a £100,000 drugs stash.

The extensive criminal record of granddad, Peter Wrafter, dates back to 2000, and most significantly, saw him jailed for 10 years in 2008 for conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Wrafter was jailed for 12 years, during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court today

The 57-year-old was brought before Sheffield Crown Court again today, after firearms officers stopped him as he was driving his silver Mercedes Vito van along Browning Avenue, Balby on January 11 this year.

Officers found a blank revolver with two bullets, stashed in a brown paper bag behind the drivers’ seat in his vehicle.

Prosecutor, Louise Gallagher, told the court: “A Section 18 search warrant was executed at the defendant’s address. Outside the address was a Fiat Doblo vehicle that was searched...officers found 26 kilograms (kg) of amphetamine in 13, 2kg packages.

“They also found almost 2kg of diamorphine.”

Police estimated the 26kg of amphetamines found in Wrafter’s possession to have a street value of between £39,000 and £78,000, while the 2kg of diamorphine was believed to be worth between £25,000 and £30,000.

In interview, Wrafter said he had owned the firearm for ‘some years,’ and was armed with five bullets when it came into his possession.

He claimed to have discharged the firearm to ‘shoot rats’ on three occasions, the most recent of which was half an hour before he was stopped by police.

“Wrafter admitted being the owner of the Fiat. He said on his release from prison for his last sentence, other persons believed he owed he owed them a debt and was therefore pressured to allow these people to use his vehicle to store drugs. Others had the keys.

“He refused to name the people involved,” said Ms Gallagher.

Wrafter admitted charges of possession with intent to supply, possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of ammunition without a firearms certificate at an earlier hearing.

He entered the guilty pleas on the condition the explanation he provided in police interview would be accepted by the Crown Prosecution Service, which was agreed.

Colin Campbell, defending, said: “The references [submitted to the court] indicate how important he is to his grandchildren. He’s suffering from shingles and is severely diabetic.

“It could be said that if you suffer from health problems, don’t commit crimes. I haven’t advanced his health conditions as mitigation on that basis, but merely state them as facts.”

Judge Peter Kelson QC jailed Wrafter for 12 years and ordered the forfeiture of the drugs, gun and ammunition.

- South Yorkshire Police have been asked to provide a custody image of Wrafter

