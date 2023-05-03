The victim suffered head and leg injuries and had to be rushed to hospital by ambulance following the attack at the property in Armthorpe. The 81-year-old was arrested on aggravated burglary and wounding with intent charges, South Yorkshire Police have said.
A force spokesperson said: “Officers attended reports of an assault on Mere Lane in Armthorpe on 28 April. It is reported that an 81-year-old man assaulted a man in his home with a weapon.
“The victim, a 60 year-old man, suffered injuries to his head and legs and was taken to hospital by ambulance. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
“The 81 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm. He has since been released on police bail.”