An 81-year-old man has been arrested after a 60-year-old man was attacked with a weapon in his own home in Doncaster, South Yorkshire.

The victim suffered head and leg injuries and had to be rushed to hospital by ambulance following the attack at the property in Armthorpe. The 81-year-old was arrested on aggravated burglary and wounding with intent charges, South Yorkshire Police have said.

A force spokesperson said: “Officers attended reports of an assault on Mere Lane in Armthorpe on 28 April. It is reported that an 81-year-old man assaulted a man in his home with a weapon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The victim, a 60 year-old man, suffered injuries to his head and legs and was taken to hospital by ambulance. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

An 81-year-old man has been arrested by South Yorkshire Police after a 60-year-old was assaulted with a weapon in his own home.