News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
44 minutes ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
2 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
6 hours ago 'One night only' - Def Leppard at The Leadmill
7 hours ago Multi vehicle crash causes five mile tailback on motorway
7 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death

Doncaster crime: Pensioner, 81, arrested after man attacked with weapon in his own home

An 81-year-old man has been arrested after a 60-year-old man was attacked with a weapon in his own home in Doncaster, South Yorkshire.

By Darren Burke
Published 3rd May 2023, 14:57 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 14:57 BST

The victim suffered head and leg injuries and had to be rushed to hospital by ambulance following the attack at the property in Armthorpe. The 81-year-old was arrested on aggravated burglary and wounding with intent charges, South Yorkshire Police have said.

A force spokesperson said: “Officers attended reports of an assault on Mere Lane in Armthorpe on 28 April. It is reported that an 81-year-old man assaulted a man in his home with a weapon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The victim, a 60 year-old man, suffered injuries to his head and legs and was taken to hospital by ambulance. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Most Popular
An 81-year-old man has been arrested by South Yorkshire Police after a 60-year-old was assaulted with a weapon in his own home.An 81-year-old man has been arrested by South Yorkshire Police after a 60-year-old was assaulted with a weapon in his own home.
An 81-year-old man has been arrested by South Yorkshire Police after a 60-year-old was assaulted with a weapon in his own home.

“The 81 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm. He has since been released on police bail.”