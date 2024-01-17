News you can trust since 1887
Doncaster crash: Tragedy as motorcyclist, 20, dies in collision with car

A police probe has been launched after a 20-year-old man died in a collision in Doncaster involving a motorbike and a car.
Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 17th Jan 2024, 11:54 GMT
Officers investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They also want to motorists with dashcam footage which may prove helpful.

Emergency services were called to High Levels Bank (A18) in Tudworth, Doncaster, at 7.40pm on Tuesday, January 16 following a collision involving a black and red Aprilia Tuono motorbike and a red Skoda Octavia.

The motorcyclist, a 20-year-old man, died at the scene.

A 20-year-old man died in a collision involving a motorbike and a car
A 20-year-old man died in a collision involving a motorbike and a car
A 22-year-old man who was driving the Skoda was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The collision happened near the junction of Crow Tree Bank heading away from Tudworth and officers are urging anyone with information to get in touch.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage along the route of High Levels Bank (A18).

Officers are also keen to identify a third vehicle which was overtaken by the Skoda just prior to the collision.

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 885 of January 16.