Capriann Welsh and Thomas Wheeler will spend a total of over two years in prison after being sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court this week.

Thomas Wheeler and Capriann Welsh are now behind bars following a four year police investigation which ended when they were jailed at Sheffield Crown Court after being found guilty of child cruelty.

Amazingly, despite their pending court case and imprisonment, Wheeler, aged 28, and Welsh, 27, tied the knot in May – with a reception at Doncaster's Catholic Club.

Arrogant Wheeler can be seen giving the middle finger to the camera while Welsh, who worked as a bar maid at Doncaster’s Little Plough, also fools around in the picture.

Thomas Wheeler and Capriann Welsh married amidst an impending court case and conviction for child cruelty. (Photo: Facebook).

And even after being convicted, cocky Wheeler blew kisses and smiled to police and members of the public sat in the court gallery.

The pair were convicted on a charge of cruelty to a person under the age of 16.

The couple, of Highfield Road, Doncaster, carried out the offence of cruelty against a child on August 9, 2019, the court heard.

Welsh was sentenced to one year and two weeks in prison, while Wheeler was sentenced to 15 months.

Another charge of child cruelty against the pair was ordered to lie on file by the court.

Welsh, who worked behind the bar at the pub in West Laith Gate in Doncaster city centre, tied the knot with Wheeler on May 27, according to social media.

A post shared on the pub’s Facebook page ahead of the wedding said: “Tomorrow is the wedding of our gorgeous colleague Capriann and her fiance TJ (Wheeler).

"We hope your day is as special as you are. Have a wonderful day you two. We’ll see you at the church.

"Sending best wishes from all your colleagues, friends and customers at the Little Plough.”

The child, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, is now under the care of a legal guardian who said: "They are now safe, loved and happy, with their new family, who spoil them rotten and are raising them to be respectful and mindful of others.