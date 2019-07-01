Doncaster Council steps up planning law enforcement after man was fined £15K for flouting rules
Doncaster Council has vowed to step up action against individuals who flout planning laws.
The committment comes following the conviction of a Doncaster man was fined £15,000, with £3,199.60 costs, after breaching an enforcement notice to remove an extension built without planning permission.
The landlord, Rod Bloor, aged 55, of Spinney Hill, Sprotbrough, admitted breaching the s179 Town and Country Planning Act 1990 at Sheffield Crown Court on June 26 for not having planning permission for the erection of a first floor extension to the rear of a property on Kirk Street, Hexthorpe.
The council received a complaint regarding the extension and enforcement officers visited the property in November 2016 and found the extension had been built without planning permission.
Bloor, who was also the registered property owner, was served an enforcement notice in April 2017, requiring the removal of the extension and to return the remaining building back to its former condition by 2nd September 2017.
Failure to comply with the enforcement notice to remove the unlawful extension continued for almost 20 months.
Scott Cardwell, Assistant Director for Development, said: “This positive court result sends out a clear message that we take all flouting of planning law extremely seriously and where appropriate, we will not hesitate to take tough action.”