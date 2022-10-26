South Yorkshire Police is investigating allegations of physical abuse and violence, neglect, emotional abuse, sexual harm, unmet medical needs and misused and maladministered medication at three independently managed residential homes in Doncaster. These are Fullerton House and Wheatley House in Denaby, and Wilsic Hall in Wadworth.

All three are owned by the Hesley Group and provided specialist residential care to children, young people and adults from all over the country.

The police probe – dubbed Operation Lemur Alpha – was first launched in March 2021 after allegations of abuse came to light - and police are now appealing for parents, families and potential victims to come forward with information.

Fullerton House - one of the three care homes under investigation by police.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Phil Etheridge said: "I understand members of the public will be concerned by this investigation and want to assure you that we are doing all we can, as part of the partnership, to address the issues that have been raised.

"Since Operation Lemur Alpha launched we have been working hard to identify whether any children, young people or adults suffered any experiences at these settings which would meet the threshold for criminal investigation.

"These facilities offered care provision for people who have extremely complex needs. We and our partners have been working with a number of specialist agencies to ensure all of these individuals have a voice in our investigation, and that those voices are heard."

The force is working closely with other members of the Doncaster Safeguarding Children Partnership on the complex abuse investigation.

The investigation is being run by a Senior Investigating Officer with a dedicated team of officers and support from an embedded social care worker.

The investigation covers the period from January 2018 to October 2021.

During the course of this period, more than 100 children, young people and adults lived at the homes and more than 700 staff members worked there.

A spokesman said: “This does not mean all of these individuals are victims or suspects; detailed and complex enquiries are being carried out to build up a full picture of what has happened and identify any criminality.

“The children and families in scope of the investigation are being supported through the partnership’s links with the children’s home local authorities. Any children or families out of scope, but who need support, can do so via the Council for Disabled Children.”

Anyone who wishes to contact SYP directly with information regarding a family member who lived at one of the homes between January 2018 and October 2021, or who has information which may assist officers relating to that time period, is asked to submit details to the investigation team directly using the Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP): https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY21A04-PO1

All other enquiries or concerns relating to children or young adults who lived at one of the homes outside of the January 2018 to October 2021 time period should be submitted to [email protected]

In response to the ongoing probe, Doncaster Safeguarding Children Partnership has also issued an update.

A spokesman said: “In February last year, Doncaster Safeguarding Children Partnership received 12 whistleblowing allegations regarding two private children’s homes owned by the Hesley Group that operated in the borough.

"The Partnership took swift and decisive action to investigate these allegations and safeguard the children in the homes Shortly afterwards, it was agreed that the thresholds for a complex abuse investigation had been met.

“Since March 2021, a dedicated Investigation Management Group comprised of social care, health specialists and South Yorkshire Police colleagues, has been working on uncovering the scale and nature of abuse and harm experienced by children and young adults whilst residing in the care of three provisions owned by the Hesley Group (Fullerton House, Wilsic Hall and Wheatley House), during 2018-2021.

“The investigation teams are putting children’s experiences at the heart of their work, focusing on the journey of each child or young adult through all parts of the safeguarding system and truly understanding all of their individual complex needs.

"Due to the scale and complexity of the investigation, it is not anticipated that the initial phase will be complete until early 2024.

Commenting on the complex abuse investigation and the national review, Riana Nelson, Doncaster Council’s Director of Children, Young People and Families and member of the DSCP said: “We must do all we can as corporate parents to protect and support our children and young people.

"We took immediate action following the whistleblowing allegations and were deeply concerned that what happened in Doncaster could be replicated up and down the country.

"For this reason, I approached the Chair of the Child Safeguarding Practice Review Panel last year and asked them to consider a National Review based on what we were uncovering in Doncaster.

"I am thankful that the Panel agreed to do this and I welcome the publishing of the national phase 1 report which places urgent action on all local authorities to ensure that children with complex needs and disabilities living in similar children’s homes are safe and well.

“How and where children and young people with complex needs are cared for needs to be looked at nationally and we, the Doncaster Safeguarding Children Partnership , have worked very closely with the National Panel to share our learning and we will continue to do so on phase 2 of the report.

“I understand that many families who have children with complex needs and are receiving residential care will be alarmed at the findings of this national review. Please be reassured that strong and concise action has taken place at a local level and procedures are in place to protect both children and adults living both locally and further afield.”

Andrew Russell, Chief Nurse at the NHS South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) in Doncaster (formerly the Doncaster Clinical Commissioning Group – CCG) and member of the Doncaster Safeguarding Partnership, said: “We fully support the investigation and welcome this interim report. As a member of the Safeguarding Partnership, we will continue to work together to ensure the safety and welfare of all children in our care across the Doncaster city region. This will always be the partnership’s top priority.”

