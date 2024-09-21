Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for information, witnesses and footage following a collision in the Doncaster area.

Officers were called at 2.47pm yesterday, Friday, September 20, following reports of a collision on Great North Road, near the junction with Tenter Balk Lane, involving a pedestrian and a Ford Transit Connect van.

The pedestrian, an 11-year-old boy, was taken to hospital with “serious injuries”, police said.

The driver of the van remained at the scene to assist officers with their enquiries.

Police are now appealing for anyone with relevant information or anyone who witnessed this collision or the moments leading up to it to please contact them.

You can get in touch by calling 101 or reporting information online, quoting the incident number 493 of September 20, 2024.

Police are also keen to hear from anyone with relevant CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage. If you can have footage to submit that can help the investigative team, please click here.

You can also anonymously submit information to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or at Crimestoppers-uk.org.