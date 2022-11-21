Firefighters from three fire stations were sent out to deal with the blaze on Don Road, Brightside, which was reported to the emergency services shortly after midnight yesterday. Crews were sent from Parkway, Central and Rivelin fire stations to deal with the fire.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Upon arrival they found smoke issuing from a warehouse. This fire had been started deliberately, with pallets stacked up against a shutter and set alight. The fire then spread internally and set light to some equipment. This was dealt with by 2.05am.”

In another suspected arson case, firefighters from Central fire station were sent to Eastern Drive, Arbourthorne, at 5.03am on Saturday, where they found a BMW car well alight on a field off Kenninghall Road. They did not leave the scene until 7.37am and the blaze is thought to have been started deliberately.

A warehouse was set alight in an early hours of the morning arson attack, firefighters have revealed today. This file picture shows South Yorkshire fire fighters in action at a past incident

Firefighters in Sheffield are urging people to use an arson hotline to pass on information about deliberate fires. Last year, officers revealed they dealt with a total of 3,945 arson attacks in 2020, with 787 in Sheffield, 989 in Barnsley, 1,053 in Rotherham and 1,116 in Doncaster.