A survivor of domestic violence who has sought refuge in Rotherham has shared the heartbreaking abuse she suffered at the hands of her ex-partner - after the council announced the service is set to continue for another four years.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Milly, not her real name, is a mum-of-four who was driven to the brink of suicide by her physically, emotionally, verbally and sexually abusive ex-partner.

Milly has praised the work of a refuge in Rotherham which helps victims of domestic abuse (Photo: archive image) | Adobe

She has bravely agreed to share parts of her story to highlight the important work of the Hopian refuge in Rotherham - some details of her story have been changed to protect her and her children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was with the father of my children for a number of years,” she said. “Throughout he was an alcoholic and abusive. It was both physical and verbal and he was sexually abusive.

“I was preparing to commit suicide as I couldn’t see a way out. I figured if I was out the picture nothing bad would happen to the kids.”

Milly’s former partner turned a large group of people against her. He sent friends to her place of work to find her during a break in their relationship.

“I asked him to leave me alone,” she said, “but he wouldn’t.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Soon, the relationship was ending but Milly’s partner was not letting go. It resulted in physical violence between her ex-partner and members of Milly’s family.

Police were called and arrests were made, but not before Milly’s young children had witnessed the fighting.

“[His group] were threatening me and saying they would come for me and come for my family,” Milly said.

She moved in with her parents, as police investigated, but fear forced her to leave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I was scared for me kids and my mum and every time the door knocked I would scream to all at all of them to hide.”

Milly fled, finding a refuge in another part of the country where she hoped to stay with her children, but it was short lived.

She said: “After a couple of months he found us. The manager of the refuge told us we needed to pick up and go and so we started the long journey here.”

The refuge in Rotherham has proven a safe haven for Milly and her children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have helped my children with their fears, anxieties and stresses,” Milly said. “They have helped me when I have really struggled... helped me get the schools for the kids.

“I wouldn’t be where I am if it wasn’t for this charity.”

Milly’s story is a testament to the importance of the Domestic Abuse Refuge Service in Rotherham and the support Hopian provides.

In a meeting at Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council on January 20, 2025, councillor Chris Read’s cabinet discussed the recommissioning of the service.

Ahead of the meeting, Councillot Saghir Alam, cabinet member for finance and safe and cleancommunities, said: “Everyone deserves to feel happy, healthy and secure. As a council we want to empower everyone to lead fulfilling lives whilst also keeping them safe from harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Providing high-quality support and safe accommodation for victims and survivors of domestic abuse forms part of this, which is why it’s pleasing to hear of the positive outcomes of this service.”

Information on domestic abuse services in Rotherham can be found on the RMBC website.

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at [email protected], or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.