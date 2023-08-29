Two men saw their bank holiday plans torn to pieces - when South Yorkshire Police arrived to arrest them over domestic violence allegations

The suspects were both detained by officers as part of a bank holiday operation run by the force to catch them on their days off.

Both men were arrested on the bank holiday Monday, and both were put in police cells for questioning, with officers saying that they were acting after building up intelligence on the suspects, and where they could track them down..

A third man was also arrested during the operation, who was wanted in connection with a robbery.

South Yorkshire Police say that the aim of the operation was to catch people relaxing on the August bank holiday weekend and not being out at work, and that two domestic violence suspects were located and brought in for questioning.

A 33-year-old man from Rotherham was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, theft and criminal damage. A 31-year-old man from Rotherham was also arrested on suspicion of assault.

And a 32-year-old man from Rotherham was also arrested on suspicion of robbery.

All three of the men have since been released on bail while enquiries into the alleged incidents continue.

Chief Inspector John Crapper, who oversees response policing in the Rotherham district, said support was available to victims of domestic abuse from both police and partner agencies. Find out more about the support available on https://southyorks.police.uk/find-out/advice-for-victims/domestic-abuse/

He said: “Domestic abuse in any form can have a life-long impact on victims and coming forward takes courage and bravery. This is why we are committed to bringing those responsible to justice and supporting those affected.

“Operations like this are put together to bring those wanted on suspicion of these offences in for questioning to protect those in our communities who need our support.

“We want victims of these horrendous offences to come to us and report what is going on so we can continue to execute operations such as this and bring those who are committing them to justice.