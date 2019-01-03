Dog walker attacked in Rotherham street

A dog walker was left with serious facial injuries after being attacked in a Rotherham street.

The 59-year-old man was attacked on Bawtry Road in Wickersley, at around 8pm on Saturday, December 22.

Bawtry Road, Wickersley. Picture: Google.

He was attacked near the footbridge, opposite Wickersley School.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Officers said they were keen to hear from any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time and saw the victim, who was wearing a high-visibility jacket.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident numbr 869 of December 22.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.