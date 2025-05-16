Dog seized after reports of a 'dangerously out of control' animal in Rotherham
Officers received reports of a dog that was ‘dangerously out of control’ on Holderness Drive, Aston, Rotherham, at 9.35pm yesterday (May 15).
It is reported that a 26-year-old woman was bitten, sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.
A Neapolitan Mastiff cross has been seized today and taken to police kennels following the incident.
A South Yorkshire Police Spokesperson said: “At 9.35pm yesterday (Thursday, May 15), we were called to reports that a dog was dangerously out of control on Holderness Drive, Rotherham.
“It is reported that a 26-year-old woman had been bitten by a dog and suffered minor injuries. The woman attended hospital for treatment.
“Officers seized a Neapolitan Mastiff cross, believed to be the dog involved in the incident, from an address on Holderness Drive today (May 16), and have taken it to their kennels.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”
