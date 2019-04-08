Dog owner posts hearbreaking warning over popular toy after golden retriever tragically dies

A heartbroken pet owner has posted a chilling warning over a ‘dangerous rope toy’ after her beloved dog tragically died.

Indira Tucker, who breeds dogs, said she purchased several of toys from Home Goods for her animals to play with.

Indira's dog died after swallowing rope - Credit: Indira Tucker

Despite thinking the toys looked sturdy, Indira returned to find them in pieces the same day before throwing them out.

Sadly, one of her dogs had ingested a piece of the toy which caused fatal damage to her intestines.

She posted: “I purchased several rope toy balls for my dogs at Home Goods. They looked extremely sturdy and impossible to destroy. However I found them in pieces the same day.

“I quickly threw them away hoping none of the dogs swallowed the pieces. Unfortunately one of our dogs was not so lucky.

“The ball unraveled and tore several holes in her intestines as she tried to pass it. They removed 3 feet of rope that was entangled in her intestines.

"They also removed 14 inches of perforated intestines. The damage from the rope was so extensive that she passed away two days later.

“We did not even have the option of having another surgery. She quickly became septic and bled from her intestines into her stomach.

“I wanted to warn everyone of how dangerous these toys are.”

Indira said that the only treatment for ingesting the toy was surgery adding that every dog was at risk.

“The danger lies in the rope. The ball unravels into several feet of rope that dogs can swallow,” said Indira.

“Linear objects pose more danger because they travel along the intestines causing more damage as they clinch the intestines into a tight ball

"According to an article posted by Germantown Veterinary Clinic ‘Ropes are the most dangerous objects your dog can swallow.’”

Indira’s warning has been shared on Facebook more than 39,000 times and she has been inundated with messages.

One dog owner wrote: “So sorry for your loss. I hate rope toys for that reason. All dog toys are dangerous and come apart so easily.”

However, one was more critical writing: “Should always watch your pets while playing with any toys.”