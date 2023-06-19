News you can trust since 1887
'Do not approach' warning over allegations of assault and threats to kill on Sheffield Park Hill estate

Police have today put out a ‘wanted’ appeal for a man wanted as part of investigations into an alleged Sheffield assault and ‘threats to kill’.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 19th Jun 2023, 12:43 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 12:43 BST

South Yorkshire Police have issued a picture of 24 year old Harry Bramhall, aged 20, who has connections to Sheffield city centre and Wybourn, according to officers involved in the investigation into an incident that was reported earlier this summer. They have warned the public not to approach him.

The force said in a statement: “Bramhall, 24, is wanted in connection with an assault occasioning actual bodily harm and threats to kill in the Park Hill area of the city on 21 and 22 May.

“Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Bramhall recently, or knows where he may be staying. Bramhall has links to the city centre as well as the Wybourn area of Sheffield.

“If you see Bramhall, please do not approach him but instead call 101. If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact us via our online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 846 of 21 May 2023 when you get in touch.”

You can access the police’s online portal by logging onto www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org