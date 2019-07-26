‘Do not approach’ warning issued over man wanted for assault
A man wanted in connection with assault and criminal damage should not be approached, police say.
By Dan Hayes
Friday, 26 July, 2019, 17:38
Jamie Webb, aged 32, who is from the Thrybergh area of Rotherham but also has links to Flanderwell and Wickersley, is wanted in connection to an assault and criminal damage which both occurred earlier this month.
Officers say they want to speak to anyone who has seen or heard from Webb recently, or knows where he could be staying.
People who see him are asked not to approach him but instead call 999 quoting incident number 203 of 11 July 2019.
You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.