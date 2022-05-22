Disqualified Sheffield driver, 44, gets prison sentence for killing elderly man in Peak District crash

A 44-year-old man from Sheffield has been jailed for six and a half years for killing an elderly man in a crash in the Peak District.

Neil Tait of Reney Avenue, Sheffield fled the scene immediately after hitting the Ford Fiesta and was arrested two days later.
Neil Tait, who was disqualified from driving and uninsured at the time of the crash, ploughed the Seat Leon he was driving head-on into a Ford Fiesta on the B6012 in Edensor in July 2019 shortly after he approached a blind bend at speed.

The driver of the Fiesta, a woman in her 60s, and her 93-year-old father who was a passenger were both seriously injured. The 93-year-old man sadly died in hospital five days later.

The 44-year-old was summonsed to court and denied charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and causing death by dangerous driving.

He was sent to trial and found guilty by a jury, before being sentenced at Derby Crown Court on May 13.

