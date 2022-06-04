Disqualified driver crashed head on with an innocent bystander before trying to escape on foot

The driver of the Seat Ibiza, had only recently been disqualified.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “Clearly not one for listening to instructions from authority he continued to drive and when requested to stop by one of our cars last night decided not to.

"His complete disregard for anyone else's safety resulted in him crashing head on into an innocent member of the public in Elsecar.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The end result

"He didn't hand around to make sure they were ok and tried his luck on foot instead but was detained in a nearby garden. Fortunately the member of the public is OK, just a bit sore.”The 23-year-old male has been charged with dangerous driving, disqualified driving, driving without insurance and possession of cannabis.