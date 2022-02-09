The Nursing and Midwifery Council register shows that there is currently an interim suspension order in place against Paul Grayson, which means he is currently unable to practise as a registered nurse anywhere.

The operating theatre nurse appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court last week and admitted a series of offences against patients and staff at the city’s Royal Hallamshire Hospital.

Paul Grayson pictured leaving Sheffield Magistrates' Court (Photo: PA/ Danny Lawson)

The 51-year-old, of Woodstock Road, Nether Edge, Sheffield, admitted 13 voyeurism charges, including one created by new upskirting legislation.

He also pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault, one of sexual touching and one of taking an indecent image of a 17-year-old child.

Bur he denied three other counts of making indecent images of children – relating to 123 stills and three videos – and will stand trial in March.

Police have said many of the offences Grayson admitted to were committed in the Day Case Theatre Unit at Sheffield's Royal Hallamshire Hospital, against both staff and patients, between 2017 and 2020.

Some of charges relate to the discovery of recordings of the intimate areas of three unidentified female patients, a police spokesman said when Grayson was charged in December.