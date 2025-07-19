Dinnington: Police deployed to rugby club in Rotherham to deal with two groups on day travellers arrive
South Yorkshire Police said the force was called at 5.19pm on Tuesday, July 15, over what were described as ‘suspicious circumstances’ at the Old Boys Rugby Club on Lodge Lane.
It is understood that there was tension between two groups but that the groups did disperse.
Police remained in the area during the night and officers were there again the following morning (July 16).
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 5.19pm on Tuesday 15 July we were called to reports of suspicious circumstances at the Old Boys Rugby Club on Lodge Lane, Dinnington.
“It is reported that two groups were at the site and were antagonistic towards each other.
“Officers attended the scene and remained in the area during the evening, and both groups dispersed.”
Local MP Jake Richards referenced the situation on Facebook on the night, saying that he was ‘pleased that the police are now attempting to deal with the problem’ while officers worked.
Earlier that day travellers set up camp at the rugby club.
One parent, whose child plays at the club, said all training planned for this week had been cancelled at that point.
Police did not confirmed whether the incident was related to the arrival of the travellers, however earlier in the day did say the force was aware and working with Rotherham Council.
The council confirmed to The Star at the time that officers had visited the site, however the situation was being managed by Dinnington Town Council and the rugby club who rent the land.
Police confirmed yesterday that the travellers have moved on from the site.