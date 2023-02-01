A man was left with a broken jaw after an attack outside a Sheffield pub.

Police today appealed for help finding a group of men they want to speak to in connection with the violence, which happen outside the Devonshire Arms pub, on Herries Road, near Shirecliffe.

Officers have issued closed circuit television pictures of the group that they want to trace after the incident, and they have also said that they want anyone who recognises them to get in touch.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said in a statement: “It is reported that on December 23, 2022, shortly after 7.30pm, an 45-year-old man was approached outside the premises and assaulted by a group of young men. The victim received a broken jaw during the incident.

“Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the men in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries. All four men are believed to be between 18 and 20 years old. Do you recognise them?”

Anyone who thinks they recognise the men in the pictures is asked to pass information to the police online live chat, their online portal or by calling 101. Quote incident number 887 of December 23, 2022 when you get in touch.

