Detectives name man they want to speak to folllowing arson attack at Sheffield Council depot

Detectives investigating an arson attack at Sheffield Council contractor Amey’s Olive Grove Depot have named a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

A flammable object was thrown inside the depot at around 6pm on Monday and detectives now want to speak to 46-year-old Simon Broad.

Police supplied picture of Simon Broad.

Det Con Newman Holt said: “While we do want to speak to Simon about this incident, first and foremost we want to ensure his welfare as we believe he may have sustained injuries.

“At this time, we do not know if Simon has received treatment for these injuries and we’re keen to find him to ensure that he receives any treatment needed.

“He was last seen leaving the Olive Grove Road area at around 6.30pm on Monday evening but as far as we are aware, he hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

“I’d like to please appeal directly to Simon to get in contact with us and to anyone who has seen him or had contact with him recently. It’s really important that we find him.”

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 646 of December 10 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

South Yorkshire Police apologised for the quality of the image but said it was the only one available.