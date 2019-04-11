Detective issues appeal following death of Alena Grlakova

The detective leading the investigation into the death of Alena Grlakova has issued a renewed appeal for key witnesses

Det Chief Insp Mark Oughton has urged for anyone who was at or around the Fitzwilliam Arms pub, Parkgate on Boxing Day to get in touch with information that might benefit the case.

Alena was found dead behind the pub in a stream bed on Tuesday.

Insp Oughton said the body was 'well concealed'.

The 38-year-old mum-of-four, originally from Slovakia, was last seen at the pub on Boxing Day 2018.

A 45-year-old male has been arrested.

In the police appeal, Insp Oughton said: “Can you remember what you were doing on Boxing Day, and were you in the Parkgate area? Specifically, were you outside the Fitzwilliam Arms Hotel at Parkgate between the hours of 8.30 and 10.30pm?

“I am also keen to locate a male who was seen on Scrooby Lane, who was walking with Alena at around 8.30pm.

“Was that male you? If it is please get in touch with us.”

The detective said Alena was wearing flip flops when she went missing, which someone might have noticed. She was also wearing a black top with white writing and black bottoms with white stripes down the side.

Det Insp Oughton continued: “Did you see Alena on Boxing Day at around 10.30pm near Parkgate roundabout?

“If you have any information whatsoever in relation to this enquiry please don’t hesitate to contact the police.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 453 of April 8, call the incident room directly on 01709 443540.