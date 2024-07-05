Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who beat his dog before allowing it to bite an innocent man trying to stop the attack has appeared in court to be held accountable for his actions.

Thilaganathan Rajkumar, aged 46, of Bloomhill Road, Doncaster, was on Marshland Road in the city on September 15, 2023, with his Labrador cross dog ‘Danny’ when trouble flared.

At around 6pm, Rajkumar was seen beating Danny with a metal chain, causing harm to the dog.

A man, who was walking his own dog on a lead nearby approached Rajkumar to confront him about his actions.

Rajkumar allowed Danny jumped up at the victim, biting his stomach, which caused puncture wounds and left him requiring hospital treatment.

Rajkumar appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, July 3, charged with allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

He was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for two years, and was ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

A destruction order was also granted for Danny. Rajkumar has 21 days to appeal this decision before the dog is put to sleep.

Danny spent 292 days in police kennels while Rajkumar awaited his court appearance, costing the force over £7,000 in fees. Rajkumar has been ordered to pay £4,000 towards those costs. Chief Inspector Emma Cheney, leading the work on dangerous dogs in South Yorkshire, said: “The risk that dangerous dogs and irresponsible ownership poses to our communities will not be tolerated. We will also ensure anyone causing harm to an animal is put before the courts.

“This is sad case of the environment this dog has endured living in and the abuse could have caused it to act in a dangerous way, ultimately costing it its life.

“Dangerous dogs are placing an unprecedented demand on our force. Emergency calls present a financial cost the force every time we respond, often requiring officers from multiple teams to attend, as well as contracted kennel personnel who then transport, house and care for the dogs until action is decided.

“Following the initial emergency response, officers then carry out safeguarding checks and referrals for vulnerable people, progress the investigation into any criminal aspects of the incident and ensuring justice is secured.

“Separate from the investigative resources, the dogs seized during incidents must be cared for and kennelled until a decision is made.