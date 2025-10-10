‘Despicable’ jewellery thieves raid Headway charity shop in Barnsley
A piece of concrete was launched through front door of Headway UK on Market Street before raiders helped themselves to necklaces, rings and watches stored in a cabinet.
Costs to replace the door will be in the region of £200, the charity says, on top of the stolen stock and hours of lost trade as staff cleaned up the mess.
Headway raises funds to support people affected by brain injury.
The incident was reported to South Yorkshire Police, with local officers said to be investigating a spate of break-ins on the street.
David Byrne, head of retail at Headway UK, said: “To steal from a charity is despicable.
“It was distressing to our team who work really hard to make the shop a welcoming space, with each sale made powering vital services to support brain injury survivors.
“We have lost stock, and it will obviously cost to repair the window.
“That’s money that could, and should, have been spent on helping people affected by brain injury.
For more stories like this and all of the latest news, current events and sport from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire, sign up today for your free newsletter from The Star.
“We’re frustrated and hurt, but we didn’t let it dampen our spirits for too long and our amazing team worked incredibly hard to get everything back up and running so we could reopen to the public as soon as possible.”
The incident comes just weeks after the charity appealed to people in the Barnsley area looking to consider joining its team of retail volunteers.
It also recently launched a Vinted account, an online store selling second hand items.
Search @headwayukshop on Vinted to follow and shop.