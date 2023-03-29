A South Yorkshire mum in agony over the disappearance of her 13-year-old son has launched a desperate plea for help to track him down.

Jayden Pearson has not been seen by his mum Rebecca Jones since September and is understood to be travelling with his father Andrew in Portugal after he failed to return to her home following a contact visit.

Police in Britain have confirmed they are treating the father and son as missing people while officers in Portugal are also investigating, with Interpol also notified about the pair.

Rebecca, from Intake, who also has another son, Matthew, said: “We’ve not heard from him since September. The heartache is horrible. We miss him and just want him home.”

13-year-old Jayden has not been seen since September, his upset mum Rebecca says.

The last known location of the pair was in seaside resort Nazare in the country’s Costa de Prata region, with posters of the two plastered around the area in English and Portuguese in the hope that holidaymakers or locals will come forward with information.

She added: “He went to spend the holidays with his dad and was supposed to return on September 14 but he didn’t come home and has been out of touch since.”

She understands the pair have moved across Portugal, with his dad Andy, whose full name is Andrew Pearson, reportedly looking for work.

“They could be anywhere in the country,” she said. “The family are desperate and we are looking for any new or old leads.”

Posters in Portuguese and English have been distributed in Portugal.

As well as displaying posters, the family has also been sharing emotional pleas on social media.

In one post Jayden’s mum wrote: “I will see you again my boy, I will not give up.

“Me and your brother miss you so much. I love and miss you so much Jayden if you ever see this, contact me, I'm here always – once a mother, always a mother - my boys are my everything, love mum and Matty.”

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “We can confirm we have received a report and we are treating Andrew and Jayden as missing persons.”

Jayden is understood to be with his dad Andrew.

We have also contacted police in Portugal as well as Interpol for comment.

Anyone with information can contact Rebecca on 07498322390 or police on 101.