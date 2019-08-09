Designer sunglasses, perfume and MP3 player recovered from Sheffield car thefts - are these yours?
Police are tracing the rightful owners of a number of items – including designer sunglasses, perfume and an MP3 player – that were stolen from vehicles in Sheffield.
By Lee Peace
Friday, 09 August, 2019, 08:35
Officers believe they may have been taken from cars that were broken into in the Wisewood, Walkley, Crookes and Crosspool area overnight between Friday, August 2, and Saturday, August 3.
In a statement, the force said it is possible the thefts ‘have not been reported to police’ and added: “Has your car been broken into recently? Do you recognise any of these items?
“If you have any information that may help our investigation please call 101 quoting Inc 37 of 8 August.”