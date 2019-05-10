Have your say

A derelict house went up in flames in an arson attack in Doncaster this morning.

Firefighters were called to a blaze in a terraced house in Prince’s Crescent, Edlington, at around 4.40am.

Prince's Crescent, Edlington, Doncaster

They were alerted by neighbours who had fled their homes after smoke started filtering inside.

Firefighters entered the burning house to extinguish the flames and search the property.

They believe that a bed in the derelict house was deliberately set alight.

Paramedics carried out precautionary checks on some of the neighbours.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.