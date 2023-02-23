An innocent man who tried to split up a fight in Sheffield city centre was knocked unconscious.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how the Good Samaritan had intervened when he saw violence flare between two men in the Haymarket area of the city centre at 7pm on September 7, last year.

One of the men involved in the original brawl, Derek Edge, aged 51 of Dawlands Close, Manor, turned on the innocent bystander who had tried to diffuse the situation, and knocked him unconscious before fleeing the scene.

Edge was tracked down, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and has now been jailed for 27 months.

South Yorkshire Police said: “On September 7, 2022m at 7pm, Edge was involved in a fight with another man, which was seen by witnesses and captured on CCTV. A member of the public called 999 and paramedics arrived at the scene along with officers shortly after.

“The victim of Edge, an innocent man who tried to diffuse the situation, was seen trying to break up the fight and showed no aggression towards Edge.”

PC Katie Gillatt added: “The attack, which was captured on CCTV, showed the victim, an upstanding member of the public, with his arms by his side being attacked by Edge.

“The victim was not behaving aggressively in any way, and clearly approached the two men in a calm and collected manner, before he was attacked by Edge. The victim could then be seen losing consciousness immediately and hitting the pavement with force. Fortunately, he has since been discharged from hospital.”