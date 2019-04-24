Derbyshire woman must pay compensation after she damaged a neighbour’s door

A woman has been ordered to pay compensation after she damaged a door, a windowsill and a bicycle trying to get into a neighbour’s home.

Angela Salmon, 42, of Blackstone Close, Somercotes, claimed during a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing on April 17 that she had been concerned for a friend because she had heard a dispute at a neighbour’s home.

Ruth Snodin, prosecuting, said Salmon had tried to enter a neighbour’s home as the resident tried to lock her front door.

Mrs Snodin added Salmon also had a row with another occupant as they arrived and as the neighbours shut their back door, the defendant threw a bicycle causing marks to a windowsill.

Salmon pleaded guilty to damaging a door and windowsill, and admitted damaging a bicycle after the incident on March 31.

John Wilford, defending, said Salmon had heard a dispute and was concerned for her neighbour.

Salmon was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, a £30 victim surcharge and £100 compensation.