Derbyshire thug sentenced to unpaid work after he attacked his mum and sister

A thug who assaulted his mother and sister and threatened to petrol bomb his mother’s home over a dispute with his ex-partner has been given a community order.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on November 28 how Antony George Lowe, 25, formerly of Fern Close, Shirebrook, had been struggling to contact his ex while waiting at his mother’s home on Fern Close because he believed his ex was going to come with their child.

Prosecuting solicitor Neil Hollett told a previous hearing Lowe was in a mood and smashed a pint glass and pushed his mother.

Mr Hollett added that Lowe’s mother went outside and the defendant also made threats to petrol bomb her house and his ex’s house.

Prosecuting solicitor Mr Hollett said the defendant’s sister was upset and came down and she was grabbed by the defendant and pushed into the living room.

Mr Hollett added that Lowe pushed his sister again in the back and forced her to stumble and he grabbed her hair and Mr Hollett claimed Lowe slapped her with an open palm before she called police.

Lowe admitted to police that he had damaged a glass and that he had become angry while trying to contact his ex to get access to their child.

He also accepted shouting at his mother and admitted causing damage and assaulting his sister by pushing her.

Lowe, now of Bolsover, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating and one count of causing criminal damage on November 6.

Defence solicitor Kevin Tomlinson told the previous hearing Lowe’s mother was not injured and his sister suffered some pain after they were both pushed.

Mr Tomlinson added that Lowe had become upset and distressed and he took his anger out on a glass and accepted pushing his mother and pushing his sister.

Magistrates, who considered a probation report during an adjournment, sentenced Lowe to a community order, lasting until May 27, 2020, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 200 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs and £6 compensation.