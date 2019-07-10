Derbyshire serial thief who attacked a security officer is jailed and banned from a Boots store

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on July 9 how Joseph Gibson, 20, of Clarence Road, Chesterfield, stole two Yankee candles valued at £50 from Boots, at Low Pavement, Chesterfield, on July 8.

Gibson admitted the theft and the assault and admitted breaching a recently imposed suspended sentence for previous thefts and assaults.

Pictured is serial thief Joseph Gibson, 20, of Clarence Road, Chesterfield, who has been jailed after he admitted shoplifting, assaulting a security officer and breaching a suspended sentence order.

Prosecuting solicitor Dan Church said: “A member of staff at Boots, on Low Pavement, saw this defendant on the fragrance aisle of the store and he was described as being a “man on a mission” and she followed him and saw him picking up two Yankee candles and put them in his pocket.”

Mr Church added that a security officer was alerted and Gibson was seen leaving the store but when he returned later the officer recognised him and tried to detain him.

The security officer took Gibson’s arm, according to Mr Church, but Gibson shoved the officer against the side of an escalator and ran away.

Mr Church added that Gibson collided with an elderly couple as he fled and a shelf full of stock fell to the ground before he was detained by other security staff in Poundland.

Gibson, who has previous convictions including thefts, pleaded guilty to the theft and to assault by beating after the incident on July 8.

The court also heard that Gibson had only just been given a suspended sentence order about a week before this incident for two thefts and two assaults.

These had been committed at Tesco Express, in Chesterfield, on June 22, and at the same Boots store, on Low Pavement, on June 29.

Mr Church said Gibson had stolen drinks and had headbutted a security guard during the Tesco shoplifting raid.

He added that during the Boots offence from June 29 he stole Yankee candles valued at £175 and the same Boots security officer was spat at by Gibson when the defendant returned to steal more candles on the same day.

Defence solicitor Kevin Tomlinson said: “He is someone with a significant mental health history as a consequence of his own actions by taking crack-cocaine.”

Mr Tomlinson added that during the latest theft at Boots on July 8 the security officer did not suffer any physical injury and the candles were taken and sold later that day by Gibson.

Magistrates sentenced Gibson to 24 weeks of custody and ordered him to pay £50 compensation to Boots and £75 compensation to the Boots security officer.