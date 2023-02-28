Detectives from Derbyshire Police have released a sketch of a wanted man as part of an investigation into the sexual assault of a dog walker.

The woman, who is in her 50s, is reported to have been walking her dogs when she was grabbed by a man who then sexually assaulted her. The incident occurred just after midday on Father’s Day – Sunday, June 19, 2022 – in the fields between Pentritch Road, Asher Lane and Back Lane in Swanwick.

Detective Bev Neville, who is in charge of the investigation, said: “Since the incident happened, we have been following several lines of enquiry but haven’t, as yet, been able to identify the person responsible.

“This incident has had a devastating impact on the victim, and we’re determined to find out who carried out the attack and bring them to justice.

Derbyshire Police are hunting for the perpetrator of a 2022 sexual assault.

“The description given to us by the victim was very detailed and the sketch is memorable and I am sure that if you had seen this man on the day then you would remember.”

The man has been described as being in his early 30s, around 5ft 10ins tall and slim. He had pale skin and very dark brown hair. He was also wearing distinctive thick, square, black sunglasses – like those worn by people who are sensitive to light.

If you recognise the man in the picture, you can contact the force in confidence quoting reference number 22*350989. You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555111, or by visiting the Crimestoppers website.