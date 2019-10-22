Derbyshire pervert is snared by paedophile hunters with an online bogus teen

Pictured is Derby Crown Court.

Derby Crown Court heard on Friday, October 18, how Daniel Stout, 22, formerly of Hawthorn Drive, Cromford, Matlock, struck up online, digital communication with the bogus teen and arranged a date in Buxton where he was arrested by police.

Prosecuting barrister Sarah Slater said: “Police were called by the group Redemption who reported that this defendant was communicating with them.”

Stout thought he had been communicating with a 13-year-old girl but it was an adult woman member of the paedophile hunter gang Redemption who had created a profile using a decoy name of Gracie Wickham.

Ms Slater added: “There was some fairly graphic conversations going on between them. It is clear the defendant wanted to meet up with her and he wanted her to have vaginal intercourse with him and they talked about this on many occasions and he talked about taking her virginity.

“And they talked about meeting at his house and booking a hotel and discussed what they will do together.”

Stout made unsuccessful arrangements to meet the bogus teen until a meeting in Buxton where he discovered the paedophile group instead of any youngster and police attended and he was arrested.

The defendant, of Alma Street, Buxton, told police he had been sending and receiving messages and initially claimed that he thought the contact was an 18-years-old but it was clear she had told him she was 13-years-old.

Stout, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to attempting to engage in communication with a girl likely to be aged 13 at Buxton between January, 2018, and February, 2018, for the purpose of sexual gratification.

He also pleaded guilty to attempting to travel on February 16, 2018, to meet a girl aged under 16 at Buxton following communication to commit an offence under the Sexual Offences Act.

Chris Brewin, defending, expressed that a non-custodial sentence would better serve justice with efforts to help and prevent Stout from re-offending.

Judge Shaun Smith QC told Stout: “You are 22 years of age and you have never been in trouble in your life but you have had a lot of problems in your life.

“I cannot understand why you feel you have to behave why you behave and I know there are reasons but it does not allow you to commit criminal offences.”

However, Judge Smith QC said he was prepared to spare Stout from a prison sentence so he could receive help to prevent him from re-offending.

Stout was sentenced to a three-year community order with an accredited sex offender group programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and a three-month curfew.

He was also made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for five years banning him from contact with or being in premises overnight with girls under 16-years-old. The order also bans him from using unsupervised digital or messaging communication devices.

Judge Smith QC warned that a 15 month custodial sentence will hang over Stout if he fails to comply with his order.