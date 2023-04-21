Here are some of the latest court outcomes handed down by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates.

Daniel Chance, 36, of Gypsy Lane, Chesterfield: driving on unroadworthy tyre. Ordered to pay fine of £440, victim services surcharge £50, court costs £90; three points on driving record.

Deborah Warwick, 35, of Chasecliffe Close, Chesterfield: admitted breach of domestic violence protection order. Ordered to pay fine of £50.

Chesterfield Justice Centre.

James Blackie, 36, of John Street, Clay Cross: pleaded guilty to driving 55 mph in 40 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £126, victim services surcharge £50, court costs £90; three points on driving record.

Doru Costache, 30, of Wood Lane, Shirebrook: four counts of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver. Ordered to pay fine of £120, victim services surcharge £48, court costs £90; disqualified from driving for 12 months due to repeat offending.

Samuel Buxton, 41, of Recreation Drive, Shirebrook: failed to to give information relating to the identification of a driver. Ordered to pay fine of £660, victim services surcharge £66, court costs £110; six points on driving record.

Laura Cardwell, 34, of Beech Grove, South Normanton: two counts of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver. Ordered to pay fine of £660, victim services surcharge £66, court costs £110; six points on driving record.

Paul Fletcher, 50, of High Lane West, West Hallam: pleaded guilty to driving 49 mph in 40 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £146, victim services surcharge £58, court costs £90; three points on driving record.

Ashley Summers, 29, of Waterside Close, Sandiacre: pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, without third party insurance and on unroadworthy tyres; admitted breach of a suspended sentence order by commission of further offence following convictions for possession of class B drug, driving while disqualified and while above legal alcohol limit. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 18 months; further disqualified from driving for 12 months; ordered to carry out unpaid work for 200 hours within the next 12 months; ordered to pay fine of £750, victim services surcharge £128, court costs £85.

Billy-Joe Barber, 30, currently in HMP Nottingham: police granted interim sexual harm prevention order for 143 days. Defendant prohibited from intentional contact, communication, work activity or sharing overnight accommodation with any female under the age of 18, unless with informed consent of parent/guardian, social care and police; defendant must not knowingly withhold information from police regarding relationships and friendships; failure to comply with order will be punishable by imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years.

Gary Spalding, 52, of Ashbourne Road, Derby: pleaded guilty to possessing 0.16 grams of crack cocaine. Ordered to pay fine of £120, victim services surcharge £48, court costs £85.

Mark Heffernan, 44, of Balfour Road, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and without third party insurance, failing to provide breath sample when required and criminal damage. Ordered to pay fine of £1,600, compensation £300, court costs £300; disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Krzysztof Lukasik, 36, of Nuns Street, Derby: pleaded guilty to using mobile phone while driving, and driving without a valid licence. Ordered to pay fine of £220, victim services surcharge £88, court costs £90; three points on driving record; disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Isis Watson, 41, of Houghton Court, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving 36 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £100, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £90; three points on driving record.

John Macintyre, 54, of Derby Road, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving 37 mph and 39 mph in 30 mph limits. Ordered to pay fines totalling £612, victim services surcharge £122, court costs £90; three points on driving record; disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Shabina Bi, 53, of Hayes Avenue, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving 60 mph in 50 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £40, victim services surcharge £16, court costs £90; three points on driving record.

Alan Abraham, 23, of Old Mansfield Road, Derby: pleaded guilty to causing an unnecessary obstruction of the road. Ordered to pay fine of £40, victim services surcharge £16, court costs £90.

Safina Parveen, 38, of Austin Square, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving 60 mph in 50 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £146, victim services surcharge £58, court costs £110; three points on driving record.

Ondrej Gina, 37, of Balfour Road, Derby: driving 61 mph in 50 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £146, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £110; disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

James Wojtania, 32, of James Close, Derby: failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver. Ordered to pay fine of £463, victim services surcharge £46, court costs £110; disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Thomas Cafferky, 32, of Archer Drive, Derby: pleaded guilty to speeding in 50 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £353, victim services surcharge £35, court costs £110; four points on driving record.

Alex Heaps, 42, of Station Road, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving 107 mph in 70 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £507, victim services surcharge £51, court costs £110; six points on driving record.

Syed Raza, 31, of Littleover Lane, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving without valid licence or third party insurance. Ordered to pay fine of £300, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £110; disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Haroon Younis, 34, of Warner Street, Derby: admitted failure to comply with the requirements of a community order. Ordered to pay fine of £50, victim services surcharge £20.

Luke Diskin 36, of Ashbourne Drive, Swadlincote: assault by beating. Ordered to pay fine of £500, compensation £100, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £85.