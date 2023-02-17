Derbyshire offenders in court: from Chesterfield to Ripley, Buxton and Derby

dfg

Scarlet Mickle, 31, of Wimborne Crescent, Chesterfield: driving without correct insurance or MOT certificate. Ordered to pay fines totalling £880, victim services surcharge £88, court costs £85; six points on driving record.

Melissa Howard, 23, of Meadow Road, Clay Cross: failed to provide information relating to identity of driver. Ordered to pay victim services surcharge £66, court costs £310; six points on driving record.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Michael Higgins, 35, of Eyre Street, Creswell: pleaded guilty to driving 51 mph on 30 mph road. Ordered to pay fine of £470, victim services surcharge £47, court costs £110; six points on driving record.

Raymond Somerville, 69, of Spooner Drive, Killamarsh: pleaded guilty to driving 36mph on 30mph road. Ordered to pay fine of £66, victim services surcharge £34; three points on record.

Samuel Spender, 25, of George Street, Riddings: pleaded guilty to driving without correct insurance. Ordered to pay fine of £500, victim services surcharge £50, court costs £85; six points on driving record; disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Curtis Ward, 28, of Northam Drive, Ripley: pleaded guilty to driving 69 mph on 50 mph road. Ordered to pay fine of £593, victim services surcharge £59, court costs £110; disqualified from driving for 14 days.

Nigel Ducker, 45, of Park Road, Heage: non payment of fines totalling £5,656. Committed to custody for 365 days suspended; ordered to pay £200 per month.

Christopher Walden, of Macclesfield Road, Buxton: failed to provide information related to identity of driver. Ordered to pay fine of £660, victim services surcharge £66, court costs £110; six points on driving record.

Andrew French, 38, of High Street, Chapel-en-le-Frith: pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention and failing to comply with traffic sign. Ordered to pay fine of £120, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £85; nine points on record.

Kieren Jeffries, 25, of Nottingham Road, Ilkeston: pleaded guilty to driving without correct licence or insurance. Ordered to pay fines totalling £230, victim services surcharge £34; disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Helen Greenan, 47, of Bath Street, Ilkeston: pleaded guilty to driving 52 mph on 30mph road. Ordered to pay fine of £366, victim services surcharge £37, court costs £110; six points on driving.

Linda Henshaw, 75, of Scarborough Avenue, Ilkeston: admitted failure to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Committed to prison for seven days.

Christopher Law, 50, of Bishop Tozer Close, Skegness: kept Ilkeston gym business open during lockdown. Ordered to pay fine of £2,000, victim services surcharge £200, court costs £105.

Mark Winterbottom, 37, of Cavendish Street, Derby: admitted failure to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Committed to prison for 14 days.

Graham Robb, 57, of Thamesway, Derby: driving 36 mph on 30 mph road. Ordered to pay fine of £100, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £110; three points on driving record.

Stephen Garvey, 36, of Normanton Road, Derby: failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Committed to prison for 14 days.

Peter Krok, 19, of Crewe Street, Derby: failed to comply with requirements of community order following convictions for shoplifting and failure to surrender to custody, while subject to community sentence. Committed to prison for four weeks.

Nathan Lingard, 23, of Junction Street, Derby: driving 43 mph on 30 mph road; failing to stop when required by police; driving without correct insurance, licence or MOT certificate; driving without due care and attention. Ordered to pay fine of £300, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £110; disqualified from driving for six months.

Mark Smith, 61, of Tenby Drive, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving 36 mph on 30 mph road. Ordered to pay fine of £66, victim services surcharge £34; three points on driving record.

Winstone Gray, 61, of Madeley Street, Derby: breached Domestic Violence Protection Notice. Ordered to pay fine of £200.

Philip Whirledge, 65, of The Village, Dale Abbey: pleaded guilty to driving 40 mph on 30 mph road. Ordered to pay fine of £66, victim services surcharge £34; three points on driving record.

Grant Mellows, 28, of Abbott Street, Long Eaton: pleaded guilty to driving without correct insurance. Ordered to pay fine of £120, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £85; six points on driving record.